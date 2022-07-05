Live Streaming Of Novak Djokovic Vs Jannik Sinner: Watch Wimbledon 2022, Quarterfinal Match Live

Top seed Novak Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner in a highly-entertaining Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinal on Tuesday after overcoming Dutch wild-card entry Tim van Rijthoven in the fourth round. The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner quarterfinal match will be shown live in India. (More Tennis News)

A three-time defending champion at the All England Club, Novak Djokovic won the first set before the 104-ranked Dutch youngster surprisingly won a 50-minute second set. But Djokovic sped through the next two sets to wrap up the win to advance into his 13th Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Djokovic also took his Wimbledon winning streak to 25 matches. Van Rijthoven was playing his first Grand Slam tournament. On the other hand, Jannik Sinner outduelled Carlos Alcaraz in a matchup of up-and-comers to reach his first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

The 20-year-old Sinner failed to convert two match points in the third-set tiebreaker but recovered to win on Centre Court against the 19-year-old Alcaraz. Djokovic, who was not allowed to play at the Australian Open 2022, played his first match of the year at Dubai Tennis Championships.

Since then, the Serbian won 21 matches out of 27 so far. His only highlight was a title-winning campaign at Rome Masters. On the other hand, Sinner has reached six quarterfinals of his last 10 tournaments including at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic Vs Jannik Sinner Head-To-Head

Jannik Sinner has met Novak Djokovic only once in his career with the latter winning quite comfortably. Djokovic won the round of 32 tie against Sinner at 2021 Monte Carlo Masters.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Wimbledon 2022 Match Details

Match: Gentlemen's singles, quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner;

Date: July 5, 2022;

Time: 6 PM IST

Venue: Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

How To Watch Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Wimbledon 2022 Tennis Match?

Star Sports Network will telecast Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, tennis match live. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.