Live Streaming Of National Games 2022: Where And Where To Watch – Full Schedule, Dates, Venues

The National Games returns after a gap of seven years, when the Olympic-style multi-sport event officially starts on Tuesday (September 27) officially in Gujarat. Goa was scheduled to host the 36th National games in 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. (More Sports News)

Kerala hosted the previous edition in 2015. Over 7000 athletes from 28 states and eight Union Territories have registered for the National Games 2022 and are going to compete in 36 sporting disciplines. Kho kho, yogasana and mallakhamb make National Games debut.

The National Games 2022 will be held in six cities – Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. The track cycling events will be held in New Delhi.

The table tennis events at National Games 2022 have already concluded on September 24 because the dates were clashing with World Table Tennis Championships in China that starts from September 30.

Gujarat men and West Bengal women bagged the TT team gold medals. Gujarat’s Harmeet Desai and West Bengal’s Sutirtha Mukherjee emerged singles champions in their respective categories. However, stars like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu and Bajrang Punia will miss National games 2022 due to injuries.

Among the biggest names at the National Games 2022, Tokyo Olympics silver medallists Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (boxing), Dutee Chand (women’s 100m), Hima Das (women’s 400m), Murali Sreeshankar (men’s long jump), CWG 2022 medallist Annu Rani (javelin) will be in action.

Olympian Srihari Nataraj will be the biggest draw among the swimmers while badminton stars Lakshya Sen (Uttarakhand) and HS Prannoy (Kerala) will enthral the audience too.

Sports At National Games 2022

Aquatics, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, canoeing & kayaking, cycling, fencing, football, gymnastics, golf, handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, kho-kho, lawn bowls, mallakhamb, netball, roller skating, rowing, rugby 7s, shooting, softball, soft tennis, squash, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, yogasana

When And Where To Watch National Games 2022 Live?

DD Sports TV channel will live telecast the National Games 2022 from September 27. Live streaming of National Games 2022 will be available on Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel.

National Games 2022 Venues And Fixtures

Table Tennis: September 20-24 (Surat)

Kabaddi: September 26-October 1 (Ahmedabad)

Lawn Bowls: September 26-October 3 (Ahmedabad)

Netball: September 26-30 (Bhavnagar)

Rugby 7s: September 28-30 (Ahmedabad)

Tennis: September 29-October 5 (Ahmedabad)

Archery: September 30-October 6 (Ahmedabad)

Kho Kho: September 30-October 4 (Ahmedabad)

Rowing: September 30-October 3 (Ahmedabad)

Roller Sports: September 30-October 2 (Ahmedabad)

Shooting (Shotgun): September 30-October 7 (Ahmedabad)

Weightlifting: September 30-October 4 (Gandhinagar)

Fencing: September 30-October 4 (Gandhinagar)

Gymnastics: September 30- October 4 (Vadodara)

Wrestling: September 30-October 2 (Gandhinagar)

Athletics: September 30-October 4 (Gandhinagar)

Basketball 3x3: October 1- 3 (Bhavnagar)

Basketball 5x5: October 1- 6 (Bhavnagar)

Cycling (Track): October 1- 4 (Delhi)

Badminton: October 1- 6 (Surat)

Squash: October 1- 5 (Gandhinagar)

Football (W): October 1-10 (Ahmedabad)

Football (M): October 2-11 (Ahmedabad)

Aquatics: October 2-8 (Rajkot)

Hockey: October 2-11 (Rajkot)

Boxing: October 5-12 (Gandhinagar)

Yogasana: October 6-11 (Ahmedabad)

Golf: October 6-9 (Ahmedabad)

Beach Volleyball: October 6-9 (Surat)

Mallakhamb: October 7-11 (Ahmedabad)

Soft Tennis: October 7-11 (Ahmedabad)

Judo: October 7-11 (Gandhinagar)

Soft Ball: October 7-11 (Gandhinagar)

Canoeing: October 8-11 (Ahmedabad)

Cycling (Road): October 8-9 (Gandhinagar)

Wushu: October 8-11 (Gandhinagar)

Triathlon: October 9-11 (Gandhinagar)

Volleyball: October 8-12 (Bhavnagar)