Live Streaming Of Manchester City Vs Liverpool: Watch English Premier League Title Showdown Live

With a single point separating Manchester City and Liverpool, the two teams meet in the EPL title showdown. Check Man City vs Liverpool match and telecast details.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp meet again. Here's how to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool match. Composite: File Photos

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 4:24 pm

Manchester City vs Liverpool. Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp. Etihad Stadium. 9:00 PM IST. A single point separating the defending champions and title challengers with seven games to win after Sunday's meeting. Well, this is it. And here's all you need to know about Manchester City vs Liverpool football match -- live streaming, TV channels, et al. (More Football News)

This is the English Premier League (IPL) title showdown everybody is talking point. Liverpool travel to Manchester City for the greatest game of the season with the winners certain to become the champions, considering their respective forms.

In the first leg, Liverpool and Manchester City shared the spoils after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield in October. And both the sides are having their own runs. In their latest outings, Manchester City beat a resolute Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final. That was City's fourth win on the trot, and they are undefeated in eight. In the same tournament, and at the same stage, Liverpool beat Benfica 3-1. That was Liverpool's fifth win on
the trot, and the last time they lost a domestic league game, it was in December.

Also, both the camps have no major injury concerns, except Ruben Dias. The City defender is struggling with a hamstring issue. The usual suspects like Kevin De Bruyne, Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, etc. will be there.

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Head-to-head

Liverpool have not won a league game at the Etihad since 2015. The Reds are also winless in their last four matches against City. But they still have a healthy lead in the overall head-to-head record against Manchester City. Liverpool wins - 105; Manchester City wins - 58; Draws - 55.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester City vs Liverpool is scheduled for Sunday (April 10) with kick-off at 9:00 PM IST/4.30 PM BST. The match will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Where to watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool, EPL match live in India?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of Man City vs Liverpool in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Likely XIs

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling.

Liverpool: Alisson Becket; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson,  Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz.

