Live Streaming Of Manchester City Vs Borussia Dortmund: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Erling Haaland is getting a quick reunion with Borussia Dortmund when Manchester City host the German club in a Group G match of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Wednesday night. The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UCL 2022-23 tie can be seen live in India at 12:30 MA IST (Thursday). (More Football News)

The Norway international left Borussia Dortmund in the off-season to join Manchester City, the team he supported as a child after being born in England, and he has started the English Premier League in explosive fashion, scoring 10 goals in six games.

Then, in his first UEFA Champions League game for Manchester City, Haaland scored twice in a 4-0 win at Sevilla last week to make it 25 goals in 20 games in the competition. Dortmund, who beat FC Copenhagen 3-0 to open the group, had Haaland in their team when losing 2-1 at City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals in 2021.

Team News

Thorgan Hazard has made it to the travelling Borussia Dortmund squad although the Belgian striker was forced off the field during the win against Copenhagen. The German club will also miss the services of Gregor Kobel, Sebastien Haller, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Mateu Morey. On the other hand, Aymeric Laporte is back in Manchester City training after missing all the games this season so far. The Pep Guardiola-led side will once again miss Kyle Walker due to injury.

Head-To-Head

Manchester City have won twice out of four games in UEFA Champions League. Borussia Dortmund emerged victorious once while another game ended in a draw.

How To Watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match Live?

The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 encounter will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UCL 2022-23 match in India will be on the SonyLIV app and website.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Possible Line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

Borussia Dortmund: Alexander Meyer, Thomas Meunier, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro, Salih Ozcan, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna, Anthony Modeste