Debutants Lucknow Super Giants will look to confirm a playoff spot when they face Rajasthan Royals in match 63 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. Expect a high-scoring clash between two very strong batting sides.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Live streaming of the LSG vs RR match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

With 16 points from 12 matches (eight wins and four matches), KL Rahul's men are in a prime position to make the last four. But it will not be easy an task as they faced third-placed Rajasthan Royals and a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in their remaining league matches. But Lucknow Super Giants sure have the team to survive the tests.

Once again, the onus will be on skipper Rahul and his opening partner Quinton de Kock to score the bulk of runs. In Avesh Khan and Jason Holder, they have two capable bowlers.

LSG Likely Playing XIs : Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

After a very strong start to the IPL 2022 season, Sanju Samson's side faltered when it mattered, losing three of their last five matches. Despite having 14 points from 12 matches, the Royals find themselves in a spot. They need to win both the remaining matches, against LSG and Chennai Super Kings, to have a smooth passage into the IPL playoffs.

Now, Rajasthan Royals will need their stars to produce the goods. Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, etc. can win matches single-handedly.

RR Likely Playing XIs : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This will be the second meeting between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals. In their first meeting, Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by three runs at Mumbai (Wankhede).

VENUE AND PITCH

It's 7-7 for batting first and chasing teams in the 14 previous matches at Brabourne Stadium this season. But the last three games have been won by defending teams.

Both the teams are undefeated here -- two in two for Lucknow Super Giants, and one in one for Rajasthan Royals.