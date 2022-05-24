Live Streaming Of LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2022, Eliminator: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Third-placed Lucknow Super Giants and fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore face each other in the Eliminator match of IPL 2022 on Wednesday night at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. While LSG were already expected to make it to the playoffs easily, RCB rode their luck after reaching to 16 points towards the end of the league stage. The winner of the match will face the loser of first Qualifier.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the LSG vs RCB live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

Lucknow Super Giants: Both the LSG openers – KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock - have scored over 500 runs for the side this season, playing a crucial role in providing the newbies a solid platform. Deepak Hooda has also been a superb but rest of the LSG batters have failed to complement the three. Marcus Stoinis got very limited batting opportunities this season which made his contribution with the bat negligible. In the bowling department, Lucknow have the experienced duo of Jason Holder and Dushmanta Chameera but they have been inconsistent. On the other hand, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan have performed well this season with the latter having a superb economy rate of 5.93 alongside 13 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli is back in form with a sensational 73 off 54 against Gujarat Titans in RCB’s preceding game. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis, their leading run-scorer this season, has also looked good of late. Glenn Maxwell has played crucial cameos at the middle but he needs to take his innings deep. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik has been superb with a strike rate of over 190. On the bowling front, the trio of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel have been on the money.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other once in IPL 2022. RCB had won the match by 18 runs.

VENUE AND PITCH

LSG and RCB play their IPL 2022 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The venue offers a good batting surface and the team that wins the toss would like to bowl first. Fast bowlers are also expected to get some help with the pace and bounce of the surface.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood