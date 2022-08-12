Live Streaming Of La Liga 2022-23: How To Watch Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano Live In India

Barcelona will open their campaign against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga 2022-23 on Saturday. After a disappointing last season, where Barcelona failed to win a single trophy, the Catalan giants will be aiming for a positive start at Camp Nou. The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano tie can be seen live in India. (More Football News)

Barcelona have spent big on summer signings including Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich but it is still unsure whether they will be able to register them on time in order to make official debuts on Saturday night.

Barcelona have recently sold off more of the club assets in the hopes of meeting the Spanish La Liga’s financial rules so Robert Lewandowski and the other signings can play in the season opener. The club said on Friday that it had agreed to sell 24.5 per cent of its Barça Studios production hub to Orpheus Media in a deal that would earn it 100 million euros ($103 million).

Apart from Lewandowski; Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and Raphinha are the other major signing yet to be registered. However, Barca are likely to miss the services of Andreas Christensen and Ferran Torres due to injuries.

On the other hand, Rayo Vallecano finished 12th last season to record their best-ever La Liga finish in half a decade. On team news, the likes of Diego Lopez, Esteban Saveljich, Mario Hernandez, Santi Comesana and Andres Martin are all doubtful for Rayo due to injuries ahead of the Barcelona clash.

When Is Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano Match In La Liga 2022-23?

Barcelona will host Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou from 12:30 AM (August 14) on Sunday.

How To Watch Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano Match In La Liga 2022-23?

Sports18 TV channel will live telecast La Liga 2022-23 season in India. The live streaming of La Liga 2022-23 in India will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.