Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Live Streaming of India Vs West Indies: Where To Watch IND Vs WI ODIs Live

India are leading the ODI series 1-0 after registering a 6-wicket win in the first game between the sides.

India and West Indies are playing a 3-match ODI series. Watch live streaming of IND vs WI matches. AP-PTI

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 4:33 pm

India have made an emphatic start to the three-match ODI series against West Indies at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. On Sunday (February 6), Rohit Sharma-led India won by six wickets with 132 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead. On Wednesday at Motera, India can clinch the series. The India vs West Indies can be seen on live streaming in digital devices. The match can also be seen live on TV. All matches are day-night games and start at 1:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

With the IPL 2022 player auction scheduled this weekend in Bengaluru, this series is a great opportunity for Indian youngsters to showcase their talent to the team owners.

In the first match, which was India's 1000th ODI, Yuzvendra Chahal (4 for 49) and Washington Sundar (3/30) proved their worth as spinners as West Indies lost seven wickets for 79 runs at one stage.

Prasidh Krishna (2/29) and Mohammed Siraj (1/26) were also among the wickets. They also have decent IPL records to back them. This three-match ODI series will be followed by three T20 internationals in Kolkata's Eden Gardens. With the bat, Suryakumar Yadav and debutant Deepak Hooda were impressive as they saw India coast to a comfortable win.

From the West Indian side, Jason Holder showed his all-round skills. His 57 off 71 balls rescued West Indies from a complete collapse. Holder also chipped in with five overs with the new ball when India chased a target of 177.

Live streaming of India vs West Indies matches are available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Live telecast of the IND vs WI games are available on  Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. Live coverage of the match starts at 1:30 PM IST.

KL Rahul is expected to be back in the playing XI. Virat Kohli, who faced just four balls in the first ODI, will also look to redeem himself. But to keep the series alive, the onus will be on West Indies batsmen. The top order and skipper Kieron Pollard were a flop show. West Indies arrived in India after beating world champions England 3-2 at home. 

Full IND vs WI ODI schedule:

Feb 6 1st ODI: India won by six wickets
Feb 9 2nd ODI
Feb 11 3rd ODI

Note: All matches from 1:30 PM (IST) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium (Motera).

