Live Streaming Of India Vs Sri Lanka, Day-Night Test: Watch IND Vs SL, 2nd Test Cricket Match Live

India will play their last home Test match of the 2022 season when they take on Sri Lanka in the second match, a day-nighter starting Saturday (March 12) at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This is also the last international match before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The India vs Sri Lanka will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Fans can also stream the IND vs SL, pink-ball Test live. (More Cricket News)

India lead the two-match series against Sri Lanka 1-0 thanks to an innings and 222-run win in the Mohali Test. The Bengaluru Test will be the first Day-night Test match between India and Sri Lanka. Both the teams have previously played three pink-ball Tests, and have similar records -- two wins and one defeat each.

The IND vs SL 2nd Test match at Chinnaswamy Stadium presents former India captain Virat Kohli another chance to end his century drought. Kohli last hit a ton in 2019, and interestingly in a Day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata. He has since played 28 innings without with the highest score of 79 (vs South Africa).

Despite Kohli's poor run, Rohit Sharma-led India will start favourites against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. But India are likely to field a different XI from the one that toyed with Sri Lanka in Mohali. Sri Lanka can also tweak their XI.

In the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table, Sri Lanka are third with 66.66 PCT, while India are fifth with 54.16 PCT. In this cycle, India have so far played ten matches (five wins, three draws and two defeats). Sri Lanka played three (two wins and one defeat).

Head-to-head record

India lead Sri Lanka 21-7 in the Test head-to-head record. 17 matches have ended in draws. The last time India lost a Test match to Sri Lanka was way back in 2015 in Galle. India have since then won seven of the nine matches.

At home, India are yet to lose a Test match against Sri Lanka, winning 12 in 21 outings.

The Bengaluru Test will be India's 562nd in the format. Sri Lanka have played 300 Test matches so far.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd Test match of Sri Lanka's tour of India 2022

Days: March 12 (Saturday) to March 16 (Wednesday)

Timing: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

TV Channels: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Squads

India : Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Bharat (wk), Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Priyank Panchal.