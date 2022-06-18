Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Live Streaming Of India Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Watch IND Vs SA Series-deciding Cricket Match Live

Check match and telecast details of fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa - Date, time, venue, team news, head-to-head record, etc.

India lead South Africa 11-8 in T20I head-to-head record. Here's how to watch IND vs SA, 5th T20I match live. AP Photo

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 6:19 pm

India will look for their fourth T20I series win on the troth when they face South Africa in the fifth and final match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday. The IND vs SA cricket match will be telecast live. Follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

A young Indian team, under accidental captain Rishabh Pant, lost the first two matches by seven wickets in Delhi to end a 12-match winning run then by four wickets in Cuttack to trail 0-2. But they hit back with two big wins, by 47 runs in Vizag and by 82 runs in Rajkot.

Now, the two teams head to Bengaluru for the winner-take-all finale.

India last lost a bilateral T20I series against Sri Lanka (1-2, away) in 2021. Then there was the lacklustre ICC T20 Worl Cup campaign. But after that, the Men in Blue have defeated New Zealand (3-0, home), West Indies (3-0, home) and Sri Lanka (3-0, home).

India vs South Africa, T20I head-to-head record

India and South Africa will meet for the 20th time in T20Is. India lead South Africa 11-8. In India, the Proteas lead 5-3 in eight matches.

India last lost a T20I series against South Africa n 2015. They have since won one and drawn one, with both being three-match affairs. Before that, the two teams used to play one-off T20Is -- three times.

India vs South Africa, 5th T20I match details

Match: Fifth T20I match of South Africa's tour of India 2022;
Date: June 19 (Sunday), 2022;
Time: 7:00 PM IST/local;
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India

How to watch India vs South Africa, 5th T20I cricket match?

Fifth India vs South Africa, T20I cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of IND vs SA will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Team News

So far, India have been unchanged and are likely to field the same XI. So here is India's likely playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

South Africa will have a selection headache with skipper Temba Bavuma struggling to recover. They have also been trying out different XIs.

SA's playing XI in the fourth match: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.

South Africa's Tour Of India Head-to-head Record Live Streaming India National Cricket Team South Africa National Cricket Team Rishabh Pant Hardik Pandya Temba Bavuma David Miller Kagiso Rabada Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Bengaluru
