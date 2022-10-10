Live Streaming Of India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA Cricket Match Live

The second-string Indian team would look for some stability from its openers as the hosts aim to punch above their weight and seal a memorable series victory against South Africa in the third and final ODI in New Delhi on Tuesday. After going down narrowly in the series-opener, the might of the Indian white-ball depth was in full display as the hosts won the second ODI comfortably to level the three-match series 1-1. (More Cricket News)

Temba Bavuma, who has been woefully out of form since his return from injury, was rested in the second ODI as he was unwell and it is to be seen if the skipper returns for the decider. Stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj erred in making the right call after the coin landed in his favour in the second ODI as South African bowlers felt helpless against the dew but they will be expected to come all guns blazing in the series finale

Rain could play spoilsport. The capital has been witnessing heavy downpour since the past three days and there is probability of scattered thunderstorm on Tuesday as well.

When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, Third ODI Live?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the India vs South Africa third ODI. Live streaming of India vs South Africa, third ODI will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.