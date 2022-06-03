Live Streaming Of Iga Swiatek Vs Coco Gauff: Watch French Open 2022 Women's Singles Final Live

After weeks of high-octane tennis at the French Open 2022, two players remain in the women's singles event. And on Saturday, there will be a winner at Roland Garros. Will it be world number one and former champion, Iga Swiatek of Poland or Coco Gauff of the United States? The match will be telecast live. (More Tennis News)

Iga Swiatek, 21, is the clear favourite. On a 34-match win streak, the Pole has dropped only one set, against Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round, en route to her second Grand Slam final.

Coco Gauff, who's yet to drop a set, will play her maiden singles final in a Major. The world number 23 is also in the women's doubles final. The 18-year-old and her American compatriot Jessica Pegula face French wildcards, Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the title clash Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has entered his 14th French Open final after Alexander Zverev retired due to injury in the second set. Nadal was leading 7-6(8), 6-6. The Spaniard is eyeing a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. He will face the winner of the second semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic.

When is Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, French Open Final?

French Open 2022, women's singles final between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be played on Saturday (June 4) on Philippe Chatrier Court, Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Coco Gauff will play in both the singles and doubles finals at French Open 2022. AP Photo

The Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff final match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST).

What TV channel is Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff on and how to live stream the final?

French Open 2022, women's singles final between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

Fans can also stream the Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff final on SonyLIV.

Head-to-head

This will be the third meeting between the two, with Iga Swiatek winning both matches. In the last meeting, Swiatek humbled Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-1 in Miami earlier this year.

Road to final, latest last

Iga Swiatek (1) : Lesia Tsurenko (6-2,6-0), Alison Riske (6-0, 6-2), Danka Kovinic (6-3, 7-5), Zheng Qinwen (6-7, 6-0, 6-2), Jessica Pegula (6-3, 6-2), Daria Kasatkina (6-2, 6-1).