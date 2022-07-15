Live Streaming Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Qualifier B: Final Two Teams To Book Australia Tickets

The final two teams for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia will be decided on Friday (July 15). For the October 16 to November 13 tournament, 14 teams have already qualified. Now, the two finalists in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Qualifier B will take the final two spots. And the line-ups are: Zimbabwe vs Papua New Guinea and Netherlands vs United States. Fans can stream both the matches live. (More Cricket News)

How does it work?

The Global Qualifier B for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 features Hong Kong, Jersey, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Uganda, United States and hosts Zimbabwe will compete in the Global Qualifier B. They are divided into two groups of four, with the two top teams making the semi-finals. Then the two

finalists earn tickets to Australia.

Zimbabwe won Group A with three wins in three, ahead of the United States (two wins and one defeat). Jersey and Singapore finished third and fourth. In the

Group B, favourites Netherlands remained undefeated while Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong and Uganda -- with one wins each -- fought for second place. And Papua New Guinea scrapped through with on net run rate.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Qualifier B Semi-finals

Semi-final 1 : Zimbabwe (A1) vs Papua New Guinea (B2)

Date : July 15 (Friday), 2022

Time : 4:30 PM IST/01:00 PM local

Venue : Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Semi-final 2 : The Netherlands (B1) vs United States (A2)

Date : July 15 (Friday), 2022

Time : 4:30 PM IST/01:00 PM local

Venue : Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

How to watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Qualifier B Semi-finals live?

Both the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Qualifier B Semi-finals -- Zimbabwe vs Papua New Guinea and Netherlands vs United States -- can be streamed live on FanCode. These matches can also be watched on ICC.tv.

The final at Queens Sports Club is scheduled for Sunday (July 17). The start time is 4:30 PM IST/01:00 PM local.

The winners of the final will join Ireland, Scotland and West Indies in Group B of the T20 World Cup 2022, First Round. The losing finalists will join Namibia, Sri Lanka and UAE in Group A.

First Round, group winners and runners-up will then join Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa in the tournament proper, known as Super 12.

These teams have already been divided into two groups with four placeholders (reserved for the teams from the First Round).

Super 12, Group 1 : Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, First Round Group A winners, First Round Group B runners-up;

Super 12, Group 2 : Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, First Round Group B winners, First Round Group A runners-up.

In February, the United Arab Emirates and Ireland booked their respective places for the T20 World Cup by reaching the final of Global Qualifier A in Muscat,

Oman. In the final, though the UAE defeated Ireland by seven wickets.

Squads

Zimbabwe : Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Bench: Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani.

United States : Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh, Marty Kain, Sushant Modani, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rusty Theron.

Bench: Duvvarapu Siva Kumar, Vatsal Vaghela, Yasir Mohammad

Netherlands : Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh (c), Scott Edwards (wk), Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt.

Bench: Paul van Meekeren, Vikramjit Singh, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover.