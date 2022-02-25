Friday, Feb 25, 2022
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: UAE Beat Ireland To Win Global Qualifier A

Both the UAE and Ireland had already qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia after making the Global Qualifier A final.

UAE cricketers celebrate the fall of an Ireland wicket. Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 2:57 am

The Global Qualifier A for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 concluded on Thursday with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) defeating Ireland by seven wickets in the final. (More Cricket News)

Ireland won the toss and opted to bat first at Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 1, Muscat. From 19/3 in 8.4 overs, Ireland recovered to post 159 all out thanks to Harry Tector's 37-ball 50 and lower-order onslaught from Shane Getkate and Mark Adair, Ireland could manage only 159.

Zahoor Khan and Rohan Mustafa claimed three wickets each, while Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan and Basil Hameed took a wicket each.

UAE, chasing a 160-run target, also got off to a poor start with two down for 12 runs inside the fourth over. But opener Muhammad Waseem hit a 66-ball 112 to anchor the innings. UAE reached the target in 18.4 overs.

First Round Groups

Both the teams had already qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia after making the final. But the result decided which team joins which group in the First Round.

UAE will now join Namibia and Sri Lanka in Group A while Ireland will feature in Group B, which includes Scotland and the West Indies.

In the Global Qualifier A consolation playoffs, Nepal beat hosts Oman by nine wickets to finish third, while Canada registered a seven-wicket win over Bahrain. Germany finished seventh with a nine-wicket victory over the Philippines.

More Coming

Two more teams from Global Qualifier B, which will be played in Zimbabwe from July 11 to 17, will join the First Round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Hong Kong, Jersey, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Uganda, United States and hosts Zimbabwe will compete in the Global Qualifier B.

The First Round group winners and runners-up will then join Afghanistan, hosts and defending champions Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa in the Super 12.

The 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup starts from October 16 and will conclude on November 13 with the Melbourne Cricket Ground final.

