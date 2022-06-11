Live Streaming Of Hungary Vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Watch HUN Vs GER, Group A3 Match Live

Germany, the perennial favourites in any football tournament they enter, are clearly struggling to score. Two goals in two matches in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 campaign so far, and the dreaded Die Mannschaft are third in Group A3. But a win against Hungary could potentially lift Hansi Flick's men to the top of the table. The match will be telecast live. (More Football News)

This is the so-called 'group of death'. As things stand, Italy lead the table with four points (one win and one draw), followed by Hungary (one win and one defeat). Germany have two draws, while England are fourth with one draw and one defeat. And it's crunch time for every team.

Germany started their UEFA Nations League 2022-23 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Italy thanks to a quick Joshua Kimmich equaliser after Lorenzo Pellegrini strike in Bologna. It was followed by another 1-1 draw against visiting England in Munich. Jonas Hofmann scored the opener in the 50th minute, but Harry Kane converted from the spot in the 88th minute.

Unlike the Germans, Hungary started with a win against England in Budapest, thanks to a Dominik Szoboszlai spot-kick. But Marco Rossi's Magyars were handed a 1-2 defeat by Italy in Cesena with Gianluca Mancini scoring an own for the reigning European champions.

Hungary vs Germany match details

Match : UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A3 match between Hungary and Germany;

Date : June 12 (Sunday), 2022;

Time : 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Saturday);

Venue : Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary.

How to watch Hungary vs Germany football match live?

Hungary vs Germany football match will be telecast live of Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv and JioTV.

To check global TV listing, click HERE.

Hungary vs Germany, head-to-head record

Germany lead Hungary 13-11 in the head-to-head record. This will be the 36th meeting between Hungary and Germany. In the last five matches, Germany have won 3 and lost one. They played out a goalless draw in the most recent outing at Allianz Arena, Munich on June 23, 2021

Hungary vs Germany, likely starting XIs

Hungary : Peter Gulacsi; Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; Loic Nego, Zsolt Nagy, Adam Nagy, Balilnt Vecsei; Roland Sallai, Dominik Szoboszlai, Adam Szalai.