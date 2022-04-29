Live Streaming Of Gujarat Titans Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022: Watch GT Vs RCB Cricket Match Live

Debutants Gujarat Titans on Saturday can become the first team to book a playoff spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. All they need is a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team that seems to have lost the will to fight. The GT vs RCB match in Mumbai starts

7:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming - Where To See Live

Team News

Gujarat Titans: Captain Hardik Pandya remains their most important player. The all-rounder has scored runs and taken wickets. But Gujarat Titans have found a list of match-winners in Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, etc.

Expect the usual suspects to feature against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here is GT's likely playing XI : Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Time is running out for Virat Kohli. Such is his wretched form that many have advised the former captain to take a rest. But a good knock is all that he needs. All eyes will be on him, again. A good show from Glenn Maxwell will also help RCB's cause.

Here is RCB's likely playing XI : Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Venue And Pitch

In the previous ten matches at Brabourne Stadium, chasing teams have won six times, including the last two matches - by nine wickets. So, win toss, bat second.

Gujarat Titans have played two matches here, and won both the times batting second. In their only match here, Royal Challengers Bangalore were dismissed for 68 by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This is the first meeting between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore.