Live Streaming Of FA Cup 2022-23: When And Where To Watch Manchester United Vs West Ham United Live In India?

After the success of the English League Cup, Erik ten Hag's attention will now turn to the FA Cup as the Dutch manager eyes more trophies at Old Trafford. Manchester United welcome fellow English Premier League strugglers, West Ham United managed by their former gaffer, David Moyes. With games coming thick and fast, expect both the sides to rotate heavily. (More Football News)

"We have great months ahead of us, also great games, and I think everyone wants to play games," said Ten Hag in his pre-match press conference. "The players who form the best teams will play."

David Moyes too heaped praised on his successor. "He [Ten Hag] has to get a lot of credit for the work he is doing. I can only look from a distance and admire the good work he is doing."

Team News:

Manchester United duo of Donny van de Beek (knee) and Christian Eriksen (ankle) are long-term absentees. Striker Anthony Martial too remains out.

For West Ham, goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (fractured cheekbone) and defender Vladimir Coufal (heel) are out.

Here are the streaming details for the FA Cup 2022-23 between Manchester United and West Ham United:

When and where will Manchester United Vs West Ham United, FA Cup 2022-23 take place?

The FA Cup match between Manchester United Vs West Ham United will take place on March 01 at 01:15 AM IST at Old Trafford Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of Manchester United Vs West Ham United, FA Cup 2022-23 in India?

The FA Cup match between Manchester United Vs West Ham United will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Manchester United Vs West Ham United, FA Cup 2022-23 in India?

The FA Cup match between Manchester United Vs West Ham United will be available for streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.