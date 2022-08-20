Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of English Premier League 2022-23: Where To Watch Manchester United Vs Liverpool Live

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are yet to win a game in the ongoing English Premier League 2022-23. Get Manchester United Vs Liverpool live streaming details.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo turn the tide for Manchester United against Liverpool in EPL 2022-23?
Can Cristiano Ronaldo turn the tide for Manchester United against Liverpool in EPL 2022-23? AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 2:19 pm

After two back-to-back opening defeats in the ongoing English Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United will be aiming for their first win when they face Liverpool in a mouthwatering clash on Monday night (12:30 AM IST, August 23) at Old Trafford. (More Football News)

The Manchester United vs Liverpool can be seen live in India. So far, Manchester United conceded six goals and only one goal was scored, and that too an own-goal. Oh, and to top it off, the Eric ten hag-coached side are languishing at the bottom of the table.

If the 2-1 opening-weekend loss at home to Brighton was bad, the ensuing 4-0 thrashing by Brentford last Saturday was widely deemed to be one of the worst results in Manchester United's recent history.

What cost Manchester United so far? While goalkeeper David de Gea and the backline were at fault for the defensive errors, a misfiring Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes proved heavy for the former champions. This is also the first time Manchester United find themselves at the bottom in 30 years.

Related stories

Casemiro Set To Reunite With Cristiano Ronaldo After Manchester United Reach Deal To Sign Brazilian Midfielder

Ryan Giggs Trial: Former Manchester United Coach Alex Ferguson Called As Character Witness

Manchester United Vs Liverpool: All Eyes On Cristiano Ronaldo As Old Trafford Hosts Bitter Rivals In EPL

On Friday, Manchester United reached a deal with Real Madrid for defensive midfielder Casemiro but the Brazilian is unlikely to feature against Liverpool. The good news is Anthony Martial is back in training, but Victor Lindelof is still unavailable.

On the other hand, Liverpool will be missing the services of Darwin Nunez, who was sent off against Crystal Palace. Although Roberto Firmino has returned to training and is a natural replacement for Nunez, but remains a doubt due to a lack of match sharpness.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara are still nursing hamstring issues while Ibrahima Konate’s knee problem is likely to be out for a while. Centre-back Joel Matip will still be out for another week to recover from a muscle strain.

When Is Manchester United vs Liverpool Match In English Premier League 2022-23?

Manchester United host Liverpool at the Old Trafford on August 23. The match starts on 12:30 AM IST.

How To Watch English Premier League 2022-23?

English Premier League 2022-23 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Check global TV listing HERE.

Manchester United Vs Liverpool Probable Lineups

Manchester United: David de Gea; Diego Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Virjil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Roberto Fabinho, James Milner; Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz.

Tags

Sports Football Live Streaming Manchester United Liverpool Cristiano Ronaldo Christian Eriksen Anthony Martilal Erik Ten Hag Bruno Fernandes Jurgen Klopp Darwin Nunez Roberto Firmino
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read