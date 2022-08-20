Live Streaming Of English Premier League 2022-23: Where To Watch Manchester United Vs Liverpool Live

After two back-to-back opening defeats in the ongoing English Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United will be aiming for their first win when they face Liverpool in a mouthwatering clash on Monday night (12:30 AM IST, August 23) at Old Trafford. (More Football News)

The Manchester United vs Liverpool can be seen live in India. So far, Manchester United conceded six goals and only one goal was scored, and that too an own-goal. Oh, and to top it off, the Eric ten hag-coached side are languishing at the bottom of the table.

If the 2-1 opening-weekend loss at home to Brighton was bad, the ensuing 4-0 thrashing by Brentford last Saturday was widely deemed to be one of the worst results in Manchester United's recent history.

What cost Manchester United so far? While goalkeeper David de Gea and the backline were at fault for the defensive errors, a misfiring Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes proved heavy for the former champions. This is also the first time Manchester United find themselves at the bottom in 30 years.

On Friday, Manchester United reached a deal with Real Madrid for defensive midfielder Casemiro but the Brazilian is unlikely to feature against Liverpool. The good news is Anthony Martial is back in training, but Victor Lindelof is still unavailable.

On the other hand, Liverpool will be missing the services of Darwin Nunez, who was sent off against Crystal Palace. Although Roberto Firmino has returned to training and is a natural replacement for Nunez, but remains a doubt due to a lack of match sharpness.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara are still nursing hamstring issues while Ibrahima Konate’s knee problem is likely to be out for a while. Centre-back Joel Matip will still be out for another week to recover from a muscle strain.

When Is Manchester United vs Liverpool Match In English Premier League 2022-23?

Manchester United host Liverpool at the Old Trafford on August 23. The match starts on 12:30 AM IST.

How To Watch English Premier League 2022-23?

English Premier League 2022-23 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Check global TV listing HERE.

Manchester United Vs Liverpool Probable Lineups

Manchester United: David de Gea; Diego Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Virjil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Roberto Fabinho, James Milner; Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz.