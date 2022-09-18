Live Streaming Of England Women Vs India Women, 1st ODI: Watch ENG-W Vs IND-W Cricket Match Live

The three-match ODI series between England Women and India Women starts on Sunday at County Ground, Hove. India Women lost the three-match T20I series 2-1. The first ENG-W vs IND-W ODI cricket match will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

After the disappointment of losing back-to-back T20I series in England, India Women will look to bounce back and take an early lead in the series, which is also part of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI Championship 2022-25.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India, by the way, are the leaders with six points from three wins in three outings. The series is England's first ICC Women's ODI Championship engagement.

But all eyes will be on retiring Jhulan Goswami. The 39-year-old pacer is the highest wicket-taker in women's ODI cricket, and the India Women's tour of England 2022 is her final series. She has already scalped 252 wickets in 201 matches, more than 61 second-placed Shabnim Ismail of South Africa. What Goswami needs is a swansong worthy of her class. Hopefully, India will raise the bar in the ODIs.

Amy Jones, who led England to the T20I series triumph, will continue to captain the team in the ODIs in the absence of regular skipper Heather Knight. The hosts are also without star batter Nat Sciver.

England Women vs India Women head-to-head

In the last five ODI meetings, the head-to-head record is 4-1 in the favour of England Women. India's last win against England in women's ODI was on July 3 last year, by four wickets in a last-over thriller in Worcester. Then, the then-skipper Mithali Raj hit a match-winning 75 not out off 86.

But both the teams enter the series with three wins each on the trot. England Women beat South Africa Women 3-0 in July. India Women also recorded a similar scoreline against Sri Lanka Women in the same month.

Match and telecast details

When will England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI match will be played?

The England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI match will be played on September 18 (Sunday).

What is the start time for England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI?

The start time for England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI is 03:30 PM IST/11:00 AM local.

Where will England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI match will be played?

The England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI match will be played at County Ground, Hove.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI match?

The England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where to live stream the England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI match?

The live streaming of the England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI match will be available on SonyLIV.

Squads

England: Amy Jones (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues.