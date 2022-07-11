Live Streaming Of England Vs India, 1st ODI: Watch ENG Vs IND Cricket Match The Oval

Batting mayhem will continue when England and India renew their rivalry in the ODIs, starting Tuesday at The Oval. Expect an all-out clash between two batting powerhouses, with both sides bringing their respective ensemble cast to London. The first ENG vs IND ODI will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

On Sunday, England and India were engaged in a batting slugfest at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. England, batting first, set a 216-run target with Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone hitting 77 off 39 and 42 off 29 respectively. But their batting exploits were overshadowed by a Suryakumar Yadav (117 off 55) special, albeit for a lost cause.

Now, the ODIs will have more batting stars. England, the defending ODI World Cup champions, will be boosted by the return of Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. India, on the other, will welcome back Shikhar Dhawan while keeping the core intact.

The focus, however, will be on Virat Kohli. Once the chase-master, the former India captain hasn't scored an international century for some time, with his last hundred coming in November 2019. This three-match ODI series presents him probably the best chance to end that rot. His availability for the match is yet to be confirmed though, following a groin injury during the third T20I.

But the India vs England battle in London is expected to be won by bowlers. And that's where India will start favourites with Jasprit Bumrah leading a potent attack, featuring the likes of Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, and spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja. For England, David Willey and Reece Topley hold the key.

England vs India, ODI head-to-head record

The two teams have so far met 103 times in ODIs, with India leading the head-to-head record 55-43. There were two tied matches and three no results. In the last ten meetings, it's 5-5. But the stats are heavily skewed in the favour of the hosts for matches in England - 22-16 in 42 matches. And England have defeated India in the last three meetings in England.

This is the 21st bilateral ODI series between England and India, and the 11th in England. India lead England 9-8 in the ODI series head-to-head record. In England, India have won only two ODI series -- 2-0 in 1990 and 3-1 in 2014.

England vs India, 1st ODI match details

Match : India's tour of England 2022, 1st ODI match;

Date : July 12 (Tuesday), 2022;

Time : 5:30 PM IST/01:00 PM local;

Venue : The Oval, London, England

How to watch England vs India, 1st ODI cricket match live?

The 1st ODI cricket match between England and India will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of ENG vs IND, 1st ODI will be available on SonyLIV.

Squads

England : Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.