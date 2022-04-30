Live Streaming Of Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022: Watch DC Vs LSG Cricket Match Live

Delhi Capitals are yet to hit peak form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. With four wins and four defeats, Rishabh Pant & Co are languishing at the bottom half of the points table. On Sunday, they face an in-form Lucknow Super Giants side in match 45 of IPL 2022 at

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. DC vs LSG cricket match starts 7:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming - Where To See Live

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Live streaming of DC vs LSG, IPL match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

It's crunch time for Delhi Capitals. Another defeat against Lucknow Super Giants will compromise their bid for a top-four finish. For KL Rahul-led Giants, a win will be a step closer to the playoffs. In their first meeting this season on April 7 at DY Patil Stadium, Lucknow chased down Delhi's 149/3 for a six-wicket win.

Team News

Delhi Capitals : A win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match would have revitalised Delhi Capitals. But it was a performance fraught with danger. Their target will be to find consistency before the final stretch. Expect the Delhi think tank to field an unchanged XI.

Here's Delhi Capitals' likely playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Lucknow Super Giants : The debutants have registered back-to-back wins and they are one of the only three teams to have pocketed more than ten points so far. They will also most likely field an unchanged XI.

Here's Lucknow Super Giants' likely playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Key Players

Delhi Capitals : David Warner (261 runs in six matches) and Kuldeep Yadav (17 wickets in eight matches)

Lucknow Super Giants : KL Rahul (374 runs in nine matches) and Avesh Khan (10 wickets in eight matches)

Venue And Pitch

This will be the 13th match at Wankhede Stadium. The first four matches were won by chasing teams, and the next five were won by teams batting first. But two of the last three have gone to chasing teams.

Both the teams have lost two and won one here this season.