Live Streaming Of Bayern Munich Vs Borussia Dortmund: Watch Bundesliga, Der Klassiker Live

This is the showpiece fixture in German football, a clash between the two biggest teams - Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. The latest edition of 'Der Klassiker' will be a 'Ruckrunde' fixture in Bundesliga 2021-22 at the iconic Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday. (More Football News)

The kick-off time for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund is 10:00 PM IST (6.30 PM CEST). The match will be telecast live on TV. Fans can also stream Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund clash online. By the way, the Bavarians can win a record-extending 32nd and tenth straight Bundesliga title with a victory.

As things stand now, Bayern have a nine-point lead over Dortmund with four rounds remaining in the season. Julian Nagelsmann's men have 23 wins, four defeats and three draws in 30 outings; while Dortmund have won 20, lost seven and drawn three. In the first leg, Bayern beat Marco Rose's men 3-2 with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice against his former club. Nagelsmann won his first major trophy with Bayernwhen they beat Dortmund 3-1 in the Supercup earlier this year.

Lewandowski, 33, will once again be the key player in the fixture. The Polish superstar, who is reportedly planning a move away from Germany (presumably to Spain), has been the dominant force in the German league. And against Dortmund, whom he left in 2014, Lewandoski has scored 26 times in 25 games (22 goals in 15 Bundesliga matches).

Dortmund's chances against a star-studded Bayern side, whch also features the likes of Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, etc. look bleak. But they do have their own stars who can make things work.

And the biggest of them all is 21-year-old Erling Haaland, the Norwegian star who himself is linked to a super lucrative move to Manchester City in England. In fact, Saturday's Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund clash clould be the last time fixture featuring Lewandowski and Haaland. Expect a showdown between the two when the German erzrivalen meet in Munich.

The duo's importance in the fixture and also in Bundesliga, which continues to lose star players to other leagues, cannot be overstated. In the last six meetings, Lewandowski scored eight goals while Haaland got five. One player who's quietly making his presence, though, is 18-year-old Jude Bellingham. The England starlet sure forms a lethal partnership with Haaland. Julian Brandt and Marco Reus, however, remain the two most experienced players for Die Schwarz-Gelben.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Head-to-head

Bayern Munich lead Borussia Dortmund 51-25 in the head-to-head record. On Saturday, they are meeting for the 107th time. Bayern are eyeing an eighth straight win against Dortmund. The last time Bayern lost to Dortmund was four years ago.

Likely Playing XIs for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund football match

Bayern Munich : Manuel Neuer (c); Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, LeonGoretzka; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski.