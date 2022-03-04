Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of BAN Vs AFG, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Cricket Match

Check match and telecast details of second Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20 International - live streaming, squads, head-to-head record, etc.

Live Streaming Of BAN Vs AFG, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Cricket Match
Bangladesh players celebrate the fall of an Afghanistan wicket. Photo: ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 12:40 am

A bouyant Bangladesh will look to seal a 2-0 series sweep against visiting Afghanistan when the two teams meet in the second T20 International on Saturday at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Fans can live stream BAN vs AFG, 2nd T20I. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after winning the first match by 61 runs on Thursday at the same venue. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed claimed a career-best 4/10 as Bangladesh dismissed Afghanistan for just 94 in 17.4 overs.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh's Matches At Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Full Schedule, Squad, Live Telecast Details

BAN Vs AFG, 1st T20: Liton Das, Nasum Ahmed Star As Bangladesh Beat Afghanistan - Highlights

BAN Vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Afghanistan Beat Bangladesh For Consolation Win

After winning the toss, Bangladesh rode Liton Das' 60 off 44 balls to post a 155/8 against a side that featured Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Bangladesh had also won the preceeding three-match ODI 2-1 in Chattogram.

Head-to-head

Afghanistan still lead Bangladesh 4-3 in the T20 head-to-head record.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I series?

In Indina, the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I matches can be stream live on FanCode. Subscription required. In Bangladesh, fans can watch the BAN vs AFG cricket match on Ban-Tech (via Rabbitholebd Sports) and Rabbitholebd Sports.

Match details

Match: Afghanistan's tour of Bangladesh 2022, second T20 International
Date: March 5 (Saturday), 2022
Time: 2:30 PM IST/03:00 PM local.
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Playing XIs in the first BAN vs AFG T20I

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Squads

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Liton Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Naim Sheikh.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani.

Tags

Sports Cricket Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan BAN Vs PAK Bangladesh National Cricket Team Afghanistan National Cricket Team Preview FanCode Rabbitholebd Live Streaming Mohammad Nabi Mujib Ur Rahman  Najibullah Zadran Rashid Khan Mahmudullah Shakib Al Hasan Nasum Ahmed Mushfiqur Rahim Mustafizur Rahman Dhaka
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Fringe Political Groups Are Troubling Indian Films Over And Over Again!

How Fringe Political Groups Are Troubling Indian Films Over And Over Again!

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court