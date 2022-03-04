Live Streaming Of BAN Vs AFG, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Cricket Match

A bouyant Bangladesh will look to seal a 2-0 series sweep against visiting Afghanistan when the two teams meet in the second T20 International on Saturday at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Fans can live stream BAN vs AFG, 2nd T20I. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after winning the first match by 61 runs on Thursday at the same venue. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed claimed a career-best 4/10 as Bangladesh dismissed Afghanistan for just 94 in 17.4 overs.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh rode Liton Das' 60 off 44 balls to post a 155/8 against a side that featured Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Bangladesh had also won the preceeding three-match ODI 2-1 in Chattogram.

Head-to-head

Afghanistan still lead Bangladesh 4-3 in the T20 head-to-head record.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I series?

In Indina, the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I matches can be stream live on FanCode. Subscription required. In Bangladesh, fans can watch the BAN vs AFG cricket match on Ban-Tech (via Rabbitholebd Sports) and Rabbitholebd Sports.

Match details

Match : Afghanistan's tour of Bangladesh 2022, second T20 International

Date : March 5 (Saturday), 2022

Time : 2:30 PM IST/03:00 PM local.

Venue : Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Playing XIs in the first BAN vs AFG T20I

Afghanistan : Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad.

Bangladesh : Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Squads

Bangladesh : Mahmudullah (c), Liton Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Naim Sheikh.