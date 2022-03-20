Live Streaming Of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022, Final: Watch Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Axelsen Live

Lakshya Sen is on a brink of history when he takes on World No. 1 and reigning Olympic champion, Viktor Axelsen, in the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Sunday. Only Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) have won the title before for India. (More Badminton News)

The 20-year-old teen sensation registered a sensational win over Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the semifinals on Saturday. He won 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 in a match that lasted 1 hour and 16 minutes in Birmingham. The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen final encounter is likely to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Lakshya’s summit clash opponent Viktor Axelsen got better of Chou Tien Chen of China 21-13, 21-15 in the other semifinal. This will be the second time in as many months both these fierce rivals will be up against each other. Last month Lakshya stunned the Dane in the German Open 2022 semifinals.

The All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 can be seen live on the subscription-based Voot Select platform and Jio TV in India. MTV and VH1 TV Channels will also live telecast the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 in India.

Ever since his bronze-medal finish at the BWF World Championships, Lakshya Sen has grown up in strides. He won the Indian Open 2022 at home before finishing runners-up at the German Open 2022. Lakshya wasn’t even born when Pullela Gopichand won the All England Open final in 2001.

Finals spot up for grabs as Lakshya Sen 🇮🇳 and Lee Zii Jia 🇲🇾 meet for the first time in a cracking match.#BWFWorldTour #AllEngland2022 pic.twitter.com/PpiCi21EbY — BWF (@bwfmedia) March 19, 2022

To sum up his heroics so far in the tournament, Lakshya started with a comfortable win over compatriot Sourabh Verma before upsetting third-seed Anders Antonsen in the next round. Lakshya got a walkover against Chinese Lu Guang Zu in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals on Saturday against Lee Zii Jia, the Indian won the first game 21-13 despite his opponent fighting tooth and nail to stay in the game. The Malaysian dictated terms in the second game before Lakshya bounced back in the third to seal the deal.

Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen Head-To-Head

Ranked 11th in the world, Lakshya Sen is 1-4 behind against World No.1 Axelsen. However, Lakshya’s recent win over the Dane last month in the German Open 2022 will serve as big boost for the Indian on Sunday.

Lakshya first met Axelsen at 2020 All England Open Badminton Championships before the duo came across each other thrice in 2021. Lakshya lost all.