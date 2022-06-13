Live Streaming, Neeraj Chopra At Paavo Nurmi Games 2022: Watch Olympic Champion First Time After Tokyo 2020

Tokyo Olympics javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will return to action for the first time since that historic gold last year when he takes the field at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in Finland on Tuesday. Neeraj Chopra will be in action from 9:30 PM IST onwards on Tuesday. (More Sports News)

Neeraj Chopra scripted history on August 7 in Tokyo when he threw his javelin to a distance of 87.58m to secure India’s first-ever track and field gold at the Olympics. Since then, Neeraj Chopra has been preparing overseas for the big events coming this year.

The Paavo Nurmi Games is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour 2022 and will be telecast live on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India. The live streaming of Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 will be available on Voot.

Neeraj Chopra will have reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic and 2012 London Olympics gold medallist Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago among the 10-man lineup for the men’s javelin competition in Turku.

Mr. First-Ever Indian Olympic Champion is in the house! Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1), it's a pleasure to have you in #Turku! Javelin will be EPIC!! — Paavo Nurmi Games (@paavonurmigames) June 12, 2022

Germany star and Neeraj’s biggest competitor Johannes Vetter was initially scheduled to compete at Turku but withdrew. Other German athletes in the event are Julian Weber and Andreas Hofmann. Neeraj is the only Indian athlete at the meet.

However, Neeraj will have his task cut out at Turku as most of his rivals have been in full-fledged competitive mode. Peters and Vadlejch have both crossed the 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League this year. Peters threw 93.07m to clinch Doha gold and is also the season’s best.

The Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 will be a perfect platform for Neeraj Chopra to get himself back in form ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and the World Athletics Championships next month.

After finishing his duties at Turku, Neeraj Chopra will head to Kuortane Games, also in Finland before flying to Sweden for the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League.