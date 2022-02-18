Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Live Streaming, ISL 2021-22: Where To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs Bengaluru FC Match Live

Check out match and telecast details of NorthEast United FC Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2021-22 match. NorthEast United are winless for the past 10 games.

NorthEast United are still in search of their first win in the year 2022. ISL

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 5:06 pm

Bengaluru FC would be eyeing to keep their semifinal hopes alive when they meet NorthEast United in the ISL 2021-22 match between the sides on Friday night at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao. (More Football News)

Bengaluru FC are coming into the contest after losing a game to Hyderabad FC, a loss that ended their three-match winning streak. They have 23 points from 16 games and they need to win all the remaining four matches to stand a chance for the semifinals.

"Ashique and Roshan are not available, Rohit and Jayesh as well who are injured. In terms of long-term injuries, King, Amay, Harmanpreet are still missing. We have some players who are still suffering after the COVID situation," informed Bengaluru head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli ahead of the game.

On the other hand, NorthEast United haven’t won a single game this year. They are on a 10-match winless streak. The side has 10 points to its credit after playing 17 matches in the season.

"Bengaluru have experienced players and we cannot take this match lightly. We have to finish the season strongly, for everyone in the camo, it is a serious game," said NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 11 matches against each other with Bengaluru winning 6 of them. 4 ended in a draw while NothEast United won the remaining one game.

When is NorthEast United FC Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2021-22 match?

The NorthEast United FC Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2021-22 match is on February 18, 2022 (Friday).

At what time NorthEast United FC Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2021-22 match starts?

The NorthEast United FC Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2021-22 match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is NorthEast United FC Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2021-22 match being played?

NorthEast United FC Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2021-22 match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao.

Which channel will live telecast NorthEast United FC Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2021-22 match?

NorthEast United FC Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2021-22 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch live streaming of NorthEast United FC Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2021-22 match?

The live streaming of NorthEast United FC Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2021-22 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

