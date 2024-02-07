A day after Jordan's incredible win over South Korea, Qatar take on IR Iran in the other semi-final of the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Meanwhile, in Ivory Coast, Nigeria face Angola and the hosts take on DR Congo in a pair of ties that will determine the AFCON 2023 finalists.

Anticipation for India's squad announcement for the third England Test grows, with the status of Virat Kohli a significant point of discussion already. Elsewhere, build-up to the second ICC U-19 World Cup semi-final continues, with Australia and Pakistan bidding to join India in the final. Track all the updates of the sports world today live, here. (Cricket News | Football News)