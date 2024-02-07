Hello and Welcome!
A day after Jordan's incredible win over South Korea, Qatar take on IR Iran in the other semi-final of the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Meanwhile, in Ivory Coast, Nigeria face Angola and the hosts take on DR Congo in a pair of ties that will determine the AFCON 2023 finalists.
Anticipation for India's squad announcement for the third England Test grows, with the status of Virat Kohli a significant point of discussion already. Elsewhere, build-up to the second ICC U-19 World Cup semi-final continues, with Australia and Pakistan bidding to join India in the final. Track all the updates of the sports world today live, here. (Cricket News | Football News)
NZ Thump RSA By 281 Runs
New Zealand's domination all through the opening Test has resulted in an inevitable victory for them against the inexperienced South Africa. Chasing a gigantic target of 529, the Proteas were bowled out for 247, with Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner doing the bulk of the damage. With the 281-run thrashing, the Kiwis now lead the two-match series 1-0 and will head to Hamilton with a clean sweep in sight.
Ponting Named Washington Freedom Coach
In what could be a major fillip to the American T20 league Major League Cricket, celebrated former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has signed on as the new head coach for Washington Freedom, ahead of MLC's second season. Ponting has signed a two-year deal with the franchise and will succeed countryman and Sydney Sixers coach Greg Shipperd in the role.
This Day, 25 Years Ago: Kumble Takes All 10!
It is the silver jubilee of an iconic moment in Indian cricket, nay, Indian sport. Legendary spinner and former India captain Anil Kumble snapped up all 10 wickets in the fourth innings of the second India vs Pakistan Test in Delhi, circa February 7, 1999.
Kumble single-handedly, literally, flattened the arch-rivals' hopes of chasing down the target of 420 runs, bowling them out for 207 in 60.3 overs. Kumble's figures read 26.3-9-74-10, as he emulated England's Jim Laker in picking up all 10 wickets to fall in an innings. New Zealand's Ajaz Patel later became only the third player to do this in a Test match, against India in December 2021.