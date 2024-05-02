Sports

Sports News LIVE: Indian Women Take On Japan In Uber Cup Quarterfinal, Dortmund Win Against PSG In UCL Semis First Leg

Sports news live updates May 2: Another exciting day for sports fans. The Uber and Thomas Cup 2024 quarterfinals begin today and Indian men's and women's team will both be in action. In football, Dortmund win 1-0 against PSG in the first leg of the semifinal. Later today, Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Premier League. In tennis, Madrid Open action will see Iga Swiatek take court against Madison Keys in the women's singles semifinals. The IPL action will have Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on display. Follow all the sporting action and all the updates right here

Outlook Sports Desk
1 May 2024
1 May 2024
India's 15-year-old badminton player Tanvi Sharma in action at the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2024. Badminton Photo

UEFA Champions League: Dortmund Win Against PSG In Semis First Leg

Uber Cup Updates: India Takes On Indonesia In QF

Sports News LIVE May 2

