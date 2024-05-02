Sports

Sports News LIVE: Indian Women Take On Japan In Uber Cup Quarterfinal, Dortmund Win Against PSG In UCL Semis First Leg

Sports news live updates May 2: Another exciting day for sports fans. The Uber and Thomas Cup 2024 quarterfinals begin today and Indian men's and women's team will both be in action. In football, Dortmund win 1-0 against PSG in the first leg of the semifinal. Later today, Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Premier League. In tennis, Madrid Open action will see Iga Swiatek take court against Madison Keys in the women's singles semifinals. The IPL action will have Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on display. Follow all the sporting action and all the updates right here