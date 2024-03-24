Sports

Sports World LIVE: Sri Lanka Eye Huge Lead Against Bangladesh; Australian GP Main Race Day

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting action from across the globe for Sunday, March 24, 2024. Cricket takes centrestage as Sri Lanka eye a huge lead on day three of the 1st Test against Bangladesh. In the IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals are in action against Lucknow Super Giants in the afternoon fixture and then followed by, Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans. In F1, Australian GP sees Max Verstappen on pole. In football, international friendlies are the flavour of the town. Get all the live scores and updates from Sunday, March 24, 2024 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
Max Verstappen will eye another win at the Australian GP. Red Bull Content

England vs Brazil Remain 0-0 At Half-Time

Advertisement

Sports World Live Blog, Sunday, 24 March 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of the sports world news and events for 24 March 2024. In F1, Australian Grand Prix Main Race sees Max Verstappen eyeing another podium finish. In cricket, IPL 2024 has Mumbai Indians travel to Gujarat Titans whereas Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants. Staying with cricket, women's teams are in action with Australia women taking on Bangladesh women in 2nd ODI. Elsewhere, England women take on New Zealand women in 3rd T20I. Get all the live sports coverage and updates from 24 March 2024, here. (Cricket News | Football News)

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra