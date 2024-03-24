Sports World LIVE: Sri Lanka Eye Huge Lead Against Bangladesh; Australian GP Main Race Day

England vs Brazil Remain 0-0 At Half-Time
Sports World Live Blog, Sunday, 24 March 2024
Welcome to the live coverage of the sports world news and events for 24 March 2024. In F1, Australian Grand Prix Main Race sees Max Verstappen eyeing another podium finish. In cricket, IPL 2024 has Mumbai Indians travel to Gujarat Titans whereas Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants. Staying with cricket, women's teams are in action with Australia women taking on Bangladesh women in 2nd ODI. Elsewhere, England women take on New Zealand women in 3rd T20I. Get all the live sports coverage and updates from 24 March 2024, here. (Cricket News | Football News)