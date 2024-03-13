In today's coverage of all the sports from the world on Wednesday, 13 March 2024, Ranji Trophy final action continues as Mumbai hunt for wickets against Vidarbha on day 4 at the Wankhede Stadium. Staying with cricket, WPL 2024 action sees Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Giants in the final league encounter. Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI. Elsewhere, All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 continues as Satwik-Chirag eye another title. Football action continues with round of 16 fixtures. Catch all the live scores and updates of the sporting world on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 here. (Cricket News | Football News)