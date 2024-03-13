Sports

World Sports Live: Mumbai Eye Wickets Against Vidarbha In Ranji Trophy Final

Elsewhere, Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI and WPL 2024 action sees Delhi Capitals Women taking on Gujarat Giants in the final league fixture of the tournament. In football, UEFA Champions League round of 16 fixtures 2nd leg get underway. In Badminton, Indian contingent will be in action at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024. Get all the live scores and updates from March 13, Wednesday, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
March 12, 2024
Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane (left) posing with the trophy with his Vidarbha counterpart Akshay Wadkar. X/mufaddal_vohra

World Sports Live Blog, March 13, 2024

In today's coverage of all the sports from the world on Wednesday, 13 March 2024, Ranji Trophy final action continues as Mumbai hunt for wickets against Vidarbha on day 4 at the Wankhede Stadium. Staying with cricket, WPL 2024 action sees Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Giants in the final league encounter. Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI. Elsewhere, All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 continues as Satwik-Chirag eye another title. Football action continues with round of 16 fixtures. Catch all the live scores and updates of the sporting world on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 here. (Cricket News | Football News)

