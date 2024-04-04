Sports

Sports World Live: Chelsea Vs Manchester United In EPL Action

Sporting action continues on April 4, 2024 starting with football, as English Premier League sees Chelsea welcoming Manchester United to Stamford Bridge. In other fixture, Liverpool could go top of the PL standings when they take on Sheffield United. In cricket, the Indian Premier League 2024 sees Gujarat Titans lock horns against Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, the build-up continues for the fourth Formula One race of the season - the Japanese Grand Prix slated for the weekend. Follow all the live scores and updates from the sports world right here