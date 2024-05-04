Sports News LIVE Updates: Mohun Bagan Super Giants Face Mumbai City FC In ISL Final

Welcome to the live coverage of the sporting actions for all sports for today, 4th May 2024. The title clash for the Indian Super League 2024 between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Mumbai City FC will happen today at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Premier League matches will also be in action including some interesting clashes, like Arsenal vs Bournemouth, Burnley vs Newcastle and Manchester City vs Wolves. In cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans in match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Indonesia will face Thailand in the third T20I whereas County cricket matches will also be played. Follow the live scores and updates of all the sporting action for today, 4 May 2024, here.