Sports News LIVE Updates: Mohun Bagan Super Giants Face Mumbai City FC In ISL Final

Sports News Live Updates, 4 May 2024: The title clash for the Indian Super League 2024 between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Mumbai City FC will happen today at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Premier League teams will also be in action including some interesting clashes, like Arsenal vs Bournemouth, Burnley vs Newcastle and Manchester City vs Wolves. In cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans in match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Indonesia will face Thailand in the third T20I whereas County cricket matches will also be played. Follow the live scores and updates of all the sporting action for today, 4 May 2024, here

Outlook Sports Desk
4 May 2024
4 May 2024
Mumbai City FC players alongside the coveted ISL 2024 trophy during the pre-match presser. Photo: X/ @MumbaiCityFC

ISL Final Mohun Bagan Vs Mumbai City FC Preview

Mohun Bagan Super Giant. - X | Mohun Bagan
Mohun Bagan Vs Mumbai City, ISL Final Preview: Giant Eye Historic Treble

BY PTI

Hamida Banu On Google Doodle. Know Who Was She

Google Doodle celebrating Hamida Banu - Google
Who Was Hamida Banu? Know Here As Google Doodle Celebrates India's First Female Wrestler

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Serie A Update

Torino 0-0 Bologna

