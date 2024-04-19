Sports

Sports World LIVE: Nepal Face UAE In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Semi-Final

Welcome to the live coverage of the sporting action from across the globe for Friday, April 19. In cricket, it's the big one as ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup gets into semi-final action as Nepal take on UAE whereas Oman take on Hong Kong in the other semi. In IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants welcome the mighty Chennai Super Kings to their den in what promises to be a mouth-watering tie. Football action sees the build-up to the FA Cup semis whereas the EPL. Reaction follows to Liverpool, West Ham United quarter-final ties plus, Aston Villa's qualification to the Europa Conference League semi-final. In tennis, Stuttgart Open 2024 action continues whereas men's action is underway at the Barcelona Open. Get all the live scores and updates on the sports events lined up today, 19 April 2024, right here