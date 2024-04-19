Sports World LIVE: Nepal Face UAE In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Semi-Final

Europa League QFs: Atlanta Crash Liverpool Party
Liverpool's hopes of winning a European trophy in Jurgen Klopp's final season as manager have been dashed. This comes after they failed to overcome a first-leg deficit against Atalanta.
After a 3-0 loss at Anfield in the first leg, the Reds travelled to Italy in hopes of a comeback. Despite controlling the majority of the game, they were unable to score the required goals and lost 3-1 on aggregate.
An early penalty by Mohamed Salah scored in the seventh minute after a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross was handled, gave Liverpool a glimmer of hope. However, as the first half came to a close, Salah missed a chance to equalise when he lofted the ball wide after being put through one-on-one. In the second half, Klopp's side struggled to create any meaningful scoring opportunities.
Sports World, Live Blog, April 19
Welcome to the live coverage of the sporting action from across the globe for Friday, April 19. In cricket, it's the big one as ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup gets into semi-final action as Nepal take on UAE whereas Oman take on Hong Kong in the other semi. In IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants welcome the mighty Chennai Super Kings to their den in what promises to be a mouth-watering tie. Football action sees the build-up to the FA Cup semis whereas the EPL. Reaction follows to Liverpool, West Ham United quarter-final ties plus, Aston Villa's qualification to the Europa Conference League semi-final. In tennis, Stuttgart Open 2024 action continues whereas men's action underway at the Barcelona Open. Get all the live scores and updates on the sports events lined up today, 19 April 2024, right here.