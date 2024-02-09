Lionel Messi's Hong Kong No-Show Angers China, Organisers Offer Refund After Backlash

The organizer of a much-hyped soccer match that intended to showcase Lionel Messi in Hong Kong said Friday it would offer a partial refund following days of backlash from angry fans and the government over the absence of the World Cup winner. (More Football News)

The grievances from Hong Kong fans stemming from Messi staying on the bench for the full 90 minutes in the game against a local team due to a groin injury earlier this week has spread to mainland China after the Argentina star put in a 30-minute game appearance in Tokyo in Inter Miami's latest exhibition match in Asia on Wednesday.