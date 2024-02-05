Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center back, looks on following the friendly football match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.
Fans react during the friendly soccer match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong. Lionel Messi's non-appearance was a disappointment for the fans who snapped up all 40,000 tickets at Hong Kong Stadium within an hour when they went on sale in December.
Inter Miami's players celebrate after scoring a goal during the friendly football match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.
Supporters cheer during the friendly football match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.
Inter Miami's Jordi Alba tries to score during the friendly football match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.
Inter Miami's Leonardo Campama, left, plays during the friendly football match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.
Inter Miami's David Ruiz, right, controls the ball during the friendly football match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, reacts from the bench during the friendly football match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts as fireworks are fired after the friendly soccer match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.