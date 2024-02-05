Sports

Messi-Less Inter Miami Cruise Past Hong Kong XI

Hong Kong soccer football and government expressed their disappointment as Lionel Messi stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes while Inter Miami defeated a Hong Kong XI 4-1 in the latest stop on the Major League Soccer team’s pre-season Asian tour. The Argentine has a hamstring strain and did not play as fans, who snapped up more than 38,000 tickets within an hour of them going on sale in December, could be heard booing in the late stages of the game and at the final whistle, Associated Press reports. “Regarding Messi not playing the match today, the government, as well as all football fans, are extremely disappointed about the organisers’ arrangement. The organisers owe all football fans an explanation,” the government said in a statement.

Photo Webdesk
February 5, 2024

Hong Kong vs Inter Miami Football Friendly | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center back, looks on following the friendly football match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong vs Inter Miami Football Friendly | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Fans react during the friendly soccer match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong. Lionel Messi's non-appearance was a disappointment for the fans who snapped up all 40,000 tickets at Hong Kong Stadium within an hour when they went on sale in December.

Hong Kong vs Inter Miami Football Friendly | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Inter Miami's players celebrate after scoring a goal during the friendly football match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong vs Inter Miami Football Friendly | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Supporters cheer during the friendly football match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong vs Inter Miami Football Friendly | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Inter Miami's Jordi Alba tries to score during the friendly football match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong vs Inter Miami Football Friendly | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Inter Miami's Leonardo Campama, left, plays during the friendly football match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong vs Inter Miami Football Friendly | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Inter Miami's David Ruiz, right, controls the ball during the friendly football match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong vs Inter Miami Football Friendly | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, reacts from the bench during the friendly football match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong vs Inter Miami Football Friendly | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts as fireworks are fired after the friendly soccer match between Hong Kong Team and US Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.

