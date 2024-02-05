Sports

Messi-Less Inter Miami Cruise Past Hong Kong XI

Hong Kong soccer football and government expressed their disappointment as Lionel Messi stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes while Inter Miami defeated a Hong Kong XI 4-1 in the latest stop on the Major League Soccer team’s pre-season Asian tour. The Argentine has a hamstring strain and did not play as fans, who snapped up more than 38,000 tickets within an hour of them going on sale in December, could be heard booing in the late stages of the game and at the final whistle, Associated Press reports. “Regarding Messi not playing the match today, the government, as well as all football fans, are extremely disappointed about the organisers’ arrangement. The organisers owe all football fans an explanation,” the government said in a statement.