Nottingham Forest's Jota Silva celebrates at the final whistle after the Premier League match against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.
Nottingham Forest's Ramon Sosa, left, and Leicester City's Boubakary Soumare battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England.
Leicester City's Jordan Ayew, left, and Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England.
Leicester City's Stephy Mavididi, left, and Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England.
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England.
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England.
Leicester City's Stephy Mavididi, left, and Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates, centre, battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England.
Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates, centre, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England.
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood, left, and Leicester City's Wout Faes battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England.