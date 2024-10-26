Sports

EPL: Chris Wood's Brace Sends Forest Onto Fifth - In Pics

When Chris Wood scores Nottingham Forest don’t lose. The big New Zealander proved it again on Friday as he scored twice in a 3-1 win over Midlands' rival Leicester in the English Premier League. Wood’s second-half double was his sixth and seventh goals in nine games. On each occasion, Forest has won or drawn. Friday’s win came just five days after Wood scored for Forest to beat Crystal Palace 1-0, and sent Nuno Espirito Santos’ buoyant team from eighth place to fifth.