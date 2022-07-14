Lalit Modi Announces New Beginning With 'Better Half' Sushmita Sen; Former IPL Chairman Shares Photos - See Pics

Lalit Modi, the former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Thursday took social media by storm with a series of posts, featuring photos of actor and model Sushmita Sen. (More Cricket News)

The initial post, which read "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," left everyone wondering if they have got married.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

But minutes later, the 58-year-old businessman clarified that they are "Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Sushmita Sen, 46, won the Miss Universe crown in 1994. She then made forays into Bollywood, making her debut in 1996 (Dastak). She was last seen in the web series, Aarya 2.