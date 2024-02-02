Getafe's Diego Rico, center, challenges Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain.
La Liga: Joselu Scores A Brace As Real Madrid Beat Getafe To Go Top Of The Standings - In Pics
Spanish forward Joselu scored a goal in each half for Real Madrid as they beat Getafe 2-0 to take the top spot in the La Liga table. Mason Greenwood and Borja Mayoral hit the post for the home team but Carlo Ancelotti's team held on to the scoreline to topple Girona of the number 1 spot. Girona's defeat meant they stay 10th in the table. The win is huge for Real as they prepare for a huge game at the weekend against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, gestures after failing to go pass Getafe's goalkeeper David Soria during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain.
Advertisement
Getafe's Damian Suarez, right, challenges Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain.
Advertisement
Real Madrid's Joselu celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain.
Advertisement
Getafe's Luis Milla, left, challenges Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain.
Advertisement
Getafe's Domingos Duarte, right, challenges Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, watches as Getafe's Luis Milla controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain.
Real Madrid's Joselu, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain.