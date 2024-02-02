Sports

La Liga: Joselu Scores A Brace As Real Madrid Beat Getafe To Go Top Of The Standings - In Pics

Spanish forward Joselu scored a goal in each half for Real Madrid as they beat Getafe 2-0 to take the top spot in the La Liga table. Mason Greenwood and Borja Mayoral hit the post for the home team but Carlo Ancelotti's team held on to the scoreline to topple Girona of the number 1 spot. Girona's defeat meant they stay 10th in the table. The win is huge for Real as they prepare for a huge game at the weekend against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.