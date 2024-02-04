Barcelona players celebrate their victory at the La Liga soccer match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at the Medizorrosa stadium in Vitoria, Spain.
La Liga: Ilkay Gundogan Stars As Barcelona Beat Alaves 3-1
Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan played a starring role as Barcelona eased more pressure on coach Xavi with a 3-1 win away to Alaves in the La Liga. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for the visitors with an assist from Gundogan. The German then scored one to give a 2-0 lead before Alaves' Samu Omorodion cut the lead to one. Victor Roque finished things off for the Catalan side to hand three important points for Barca. They remain third in the table, seven points off Real Madrid.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal makes an attempt to score during the La Liga soccer match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at the Medizorrosa stadium in Vitoria, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in action during the La Liga soccer match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at the Medizorrosa stadium in Vitoria, Spain.
Barcelona's Vitor Roque celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the La Liga soccer match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at the Medizorrosa stadium in Vitoria, Spain.
Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan scores his side's second goal during the La Liga soccer match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at the Medizorrosa stadium in Vitoria, Spain.
Alaves' Ruben Duarte, left, challenges for the ball with Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski during the La Liga soccer match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at the Medizorrosa stadium in Vitoria, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the La Liga soccer match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at the Medizorrosa stadium in Vitoria, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, centre, challenges for the ball with Alaves' Luis Rioja, left, and Alaves' Javi Lopez during the La Liga soccer match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at the Medizorrosa stadium in Vitoria, Spain.
Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan kicks the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at the Medizorrosa stadium in Vitoria, Spain.