Sports

La Liga: Ilkay Gundogan Stars As Barcelona Beat Alaves 3-1

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan played a starring role as Barcelona eased more pressure on coach Xavi with a 3-1 win away to Alaves in the La Liga. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for the visitors with an assist from Gundogan. The German then scored one to give a 2-0 lead before Alaves' Samu Omorodion cut the lead to one. Victor Roque finished things off for the Catalan side to hand three important points for Barca. They remain third in the table, seven points off Real Madrid.