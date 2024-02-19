Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid Held To 1-1 Draw By Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid could see their Spanish league lead cut, after being held to a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano in their La Liga 2023-24 clash. Joselu put Madrid ahead only three minutes into the match against their southern Madrid rivals, but the hosts equalized through Raul de Tomas in the 27th. The draw moved Madrid six points clear of second-place Girona, who visit fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao later. It was a disappointing result for Madrid against a Rayo team that had lost three consecutive league matches and hasn't won in seven straight. Real Madrid remain unbeaten in their last 19 league games, with 14 wins and five draws.