Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid Held To 1-1 Draw By Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid could see their Spanish league lead cut, after being held to a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano in their La Liga 2023-24 clash. Joselu put Madrid ahead only three minutes into the match against their southern Madrid rivals, but the hosts equalized through Raul de Tomas in the 27th. The draw moved Madrid six points clear of second-place Girona, who visit fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao later. It was a disappointing result for Madrid against a Rayo team that had lost three consecutive league matches and hasn't won in seven straight. Real Madrid remain unbeaten in their last 19 league games, with 14 wins and five draws.

February 19, 2024

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, challenges for the ball with Rayo's Oscar Valentin during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz shows a red card to Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, left, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, left, challenges for the ball with Rayo's Kike Perez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, centre, challenges for the ball with Rayo's Alvaro Garcia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, left, challenges for the ball with Rayo's Isi Palazon during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Joselu celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, challenges for the ball with Rayo's Raul de Tomas during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Joselu challenges for the ball with Rayo's Andrei Ratiu during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rayo Vallecano players celebrate after Rayo's Raul de Tomas scored his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rayo's Isi Palazon, right, controls the ball ahead of Real Madrid's Fran Garcia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.

