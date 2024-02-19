Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, challenges for the ball with Rayo's Oscar Valentin during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz shows a red card to Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, left, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, left, challenges for the ball with Rayo's Kike Perez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric, centre, challenges for the ball with Rayo's Alvaro Garcia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, left, challenges for the ball with Rayo's Isi Palazon during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Joselu celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, challenges for the ball with Rayo's Raul de Tomas during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Joselu challenges for the ball with Rayo's Andrei Ratiu during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Rayo Vallecano players celebrate after Rayo's Raul de Tomas scored his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Rayo's Isi Palazon, right, controls the ball ahead of Real Madrid's Fran Garcia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain.