La Liga: Real Madrid Beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0, Strengthen Position On Top - In Pics

Rodrygo's double strike helped Real Madrid strengthen their position at the top of the table in La Liga 2023-24 as Athletic Bilbao were beaten 2-0 at the Bernabeu. The hosts went ahead just eight minutes into the game through Rodrygo's excellent top corner finish and an energetic start to the second half saw Brahim Diaz go close twice either side of Inaki Williams' strike, but Jude Bellingham's neat pass set the Brazilian up for his second in the 73rd minute to seal the three points. Real remain at the summit, eight points clear of second-placed Barcelona, while Athletic remain fourth.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/M. Gracia Jimenez

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, lower centre, falls in front of Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Lekue during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/M. Gracia Jimenez
Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/M. Gracia Jimenez
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/M. Gracia Jimenez
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham protests during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/M. Gracia Jimenez
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, left, shoots on goal, challenged by Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Lekue during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/M. Gracia Jimenez
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, centre, controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/M. Gracia Jimenez
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left is challenged by Athletic Bilbao's Benat Prados during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/M. Gracia Jimenez
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/M. Gracia Jimenez
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, 3rd left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

