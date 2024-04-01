Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid Beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0, Strengthen Position On Top - In Pics

Rodrygo's double strike helped Real Madrid strengthen their position at the top of the table in La Liga 2023-24 as Athletic Bilbao were beaten 2-0 at the Bernabeu. The hosts went ahead just eight minutes into the game through Rodrygo's excellent top corner finish and an energetic start to the second half saw Brahim Diaz go close twice either side of Inaki Williams' strike, but Jude Bellingham's neat pass set the Brazilian up for his second in the 73rd minute to seal the three points. Real remain at the summit, eight points clear of second-placed Barcelona, while Athletic remain fourth.