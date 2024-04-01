Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, lower centre, falls in front of Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Lekue during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham protests during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, left, shoots on goal, challenged by Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Lekue during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, centre, controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left is challenged by Athletic Bilbao's Benat Prados during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, 3rd left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.