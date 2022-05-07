Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Story Of A IPL Dreamer Who 'Hadn't Eaten Lunch For A Year'

Emotion was at its peak and there was a bit of nervousness when 24-year-old Kumar Kartikeya Singh made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals on April 30. (IPL POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

Why won’t it be when a player, who worked as a night labourer, walked miles to save INR 10 and failed to manage lunch for one full year, finally got his moment to shine at the biggest T20 platform.

“I am a mystery bowler. I feel good. When I found out I was playing, I was a little nervous. But I planned overnight for every batter," said Kumar Kartikeya Singh, after returning figures of 1 for 19 in four overs in his maiden IPL match. He bowled nine dot balls and his only wicket was that of Sanju Samson.

“I was trying to bowl it on the pads to (Sanju) Samson. I got a lot of confidence when Sachin (Tendulkar) sir advised me,” he added.

A Story Of Immense Self-Belief

Kartikeya, who can bowl left-arm wrist spin, wrong 'uns, finger spin and carrom ball, is a perfect example of a Tier-2 city boy dreaming big.

Son of a constable in Uttar Pradesh, Kumar Kartikeya Singh had to leave his city Kanpur and move to Delhi at the age of 15 in a bid to hone his skills.

Kartikeya promised his family that his cricket won’t be a burden on them. But determination is one thing and reality is another. And when you are up against financial odds, the challenges are even more.

But Kartikeya faced it all. His grit was well supported by coach Sanjay Bhardwaj, who offered free coaching.

For his food and lodging, Kartikeya worked as a labourer in a factory near Ghaziabad. He would work all night and then turn up for practice in the morning.

After learning of his arduous journey every day, Bhardwaj let Kartikeya stay with the cooks who worked at his Delhi academy.

"When the cook gave him lunch, Kartikeya began to cry ... he hadn't eaten lunch for a year," Bhardwaj told ESPNCricinfo.

Complete Dedication

Kartikeya took every opportunity to hone his skills.

"Whenever he is free, he starts bowling in the nets," said Bhardwaj, adding, "Many a time, he comes back from matches in Indore late in the night and gets the lights on and spends the next two-three hours in the nets. His obsession has only grown in the last nine years."

Kumar Kartikeya Singh is in good hands at Mumbai Indians. Photo: IPL

After Kumar Kartikeya Singh failed to get an opportunity to play for Delhi, Bhardwaj sent him to Madhya Pradesh.

"Looking at his ability and dedication, I sent him to my friend and secretary of Shahdol Cricket Association Ajay Dwivedi," Bhardwaj said. "He played division cricket there and took 50-plus wickets in his first two years."

Kartikeya played at U-23 level for Madhya Pradesh before making his List A and Ranji Trophy debut for the state in late 2018. From nine first-class games, he has taken 35 wickets. Across 19 List A game, Kartikeya has taken 18 wickets, at an economy of 4.08.

Kartikeya was roped in by Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakh as a replacement bowler for Mohammad Arshad Khan. The franchise showed its trust in him and gave him a chance in the game that followed. Kartikeya also impressed with his accurate line and length.

It is worth noting that the left-arm Chinaman hasn’t gone home for nine years as he was committed to achieve something in life before visiting Kanpur again.

"I haven't been home for 9 years. I'd decided to return home only when I achieve something in life. My mom and dad called me frequently, but I was committed. Now finally I'll return home after the IPL," Kumar Kartikeya Singh has been quoted as saying.