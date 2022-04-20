Kieron Pollard Retires From International Cricket, Puts An End To 15-Year-Long Career

Star West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. Late on the day, the swashbuckling all-rounder took to social media to announce that he has put an end to his 15-year-long international cricket career.

The 33-year-old right-handed all-rounder, who is a renowned hitter and a medium-fast bowler, made his debut for West Indies on April 10, 2007. It was his side's ODI game against South Africa. Around a year later, Pollard also made his T20 debut. That was a match between West Indies and Australia.

A veteran of the T20s, Pollard played 101 games at the highest level in the format and scored 1569 at a strike rate of 135.14. He also took 42 wickets. Meanwhile, in the 123 ODIs Pollard played, he scored 2706 runs and took 55 wickets.

He is currently playing for Mumbai indians in IPL 2022.