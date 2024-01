While Janvi was waiting for her girls 61kg final wrestling bout against Delhi’s Yashita in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 at the Rajaratinam stadium, her coach Ajmer Malik gave her few tips on how to shoot good images on a mobile phone and promptly asked her to showcase what she learnt by clicking photos of people around. (More Sports News)

A few minutes later, the 16-year-old from Sonepat regrouped herself and thoroughly dominated the bout to clinch the gold medal with technical superiority.