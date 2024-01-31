Sports

KIYG 2023, Day 12 Wrap: Maharashtra Retain Championship

Maharashtra ended with 156 medals, which included 57 gold, 48 silver and 53 bronze. Hosts Tamil Nadu added three golds during the day, finishing with 38 gold, 21 silver and 39 bronze. Haryana failed to secure the top-two berth for the first time at the Khelo India Youth Games, finishing third with 35 gold, 22 silver and 46 bronze medals