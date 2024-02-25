Sports

Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Final Standings: Army Finish On Top, Karnataka End Close Second

Bobby Pandey’s alpine skiing gold in the parallel slalom helped Army finish with 10 gold, one more than Karnataka. Maharashtra ended their Khelo India Winter Games 2024 campaign in third position in Gulmarg

Outlook Sports Desk
February 25, 2024

The Army team that won the overall championship at the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 which concluded in Gulmarg on Sunday, February 25. Photo: Khelo India
Alpine skier Bobby Pandey’s parallel slalom gold at the Kangdoori slopes made the difference on the final day of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in Gulmarg on Sunday, February 25. Pandey’s victory helped Army finish on top of the medal tally with 10 gold, just one more than Karnataka and three more than number three Maharashtra, the table toppers at the end of the first round of the Winter Games in Ladakh from February 2-5. (More Sports News)

In Sunday’s only other event, Mehak of Uttarakhand won the women’s version of the parallel slalom. Uttarakhand finished fifth in the medal standings with three gold. All these podium finishes came in different skiing events. Spearheaded by Aanchal Thakur’s double gold, Himachal Pradesh finished No. 4 with four gold medals.

Army, which had won the ice hockey gold in Ladakh, returned with nine gold in the Gulmarg edition of KIWG 2024. Snowboarder Kulvinder Sharma and Nordic skier Padma Namgial produced outstanding performances, with two individual gold medals each for the Army team.

ALSO READ: Day 2 Report

Karnataka, which did well in Ladakh primarily due to their ice skaters, competed well in Gulmarg largely owing to top skier Thekkada Bhavani Nanjunda. The 28-year-old Bhavani, a certified trainer and a mountaineer, was the only athlete to bag a hat-trick of gold medals in Gulmarg.

The technical aspects of this edition of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 were managed entirely by the Sports Authority of India. Six Olympians, including Shiva Keshavan and Arif Mohammed Khan, actively took part in the conduct of the Winter Games.

