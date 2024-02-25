Alpine skier Bobby Pandey’s parallel slalom gold at the Kangdoori slopes made the difference on the final day of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in Gulmarg on Sunday, February 25. Pandey’s victory helped Army finish on top of the medal tally with 10 gold, just one more than Karnataka and three more than number three Maharashtra, the table toppers at the end of the first round of the Winter Games in Ladakh from February 2-5. (More Sports News)

In Sunday’s only other event, Mehak of Uttarakhand won the women’s version of the parallel slalom. Uttarakhand finished fifth in the medal standings with three gold. All these podium finishes came in different skiing events. Spearheaded by Aanchal Thakur’s double gold, Himachal Pradesh finished No. 4 with four gold medals.