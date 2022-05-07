Jos Buttler Equals Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle For Joint-Fastest To 600 Runs In Single IPL Season

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler became the joint-fastest to score 600 runs in a single Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Saturday during their six-wicket win against Punjab Kings. The Englishman achieved the feat in his 11th game in the ongoing edition.

Although Buttler didn’t get going on Punjab Kings on Saturday, his 16-ball 30 was enough to make him stand beside the likes of Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shaun Marsh and Chris Gayle in the elite list. Buttler currently has 618 runs with three hundreds and three fifties.

While Marsh lit up the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008 for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Kohli and Gayle both achieved the feat in Royal Challengers Bangalore colours. Kohli did it in 2016 while Gayle’s 600-plus runs came in 2011. Warner achieved the feat in 2019, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Buttler, this season has been in terrific form and is also touted to bag the Orange Cap. He is well ahead of Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul (451), who was dismissed without scoring against Kolkata Knight Riders, in the second game on Saturday.

Buttler also leads the tables for most fours and sixes in IPL 2022. He has hit an astounding 37 sixes and 55 fours. One more hundred in IPL 2022 will put him equal with Kohli in the list of most centuries in an IPL season. Kohli scored four in 2016.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, RR had the last laugh in an entertaining high-scoring encounter. Yashasvi Jaiswal made a dream comeback with a career-best 68 as Rajasthan Royals remained in the hunt for a playoff berth after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets.

The victory also happens to be Rajasthan Royals’ first while chasing in this edition of the League. With this win, Rajasthan Royals are now on 14 points from 11 matches. Placed third now, one more win will firmly put the side in contention for a top-four finish.

The win also meant that the five-time champion Mumbai Indians became the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2022. The loss also dealt a big blow to Punjab Kings’ playoff hopes as they now have 10 points from 11 matches.