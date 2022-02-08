Jason Gillespie, Former Pacer, Not Interested In Replacing Justin Langer As Australia Head Coach

Touted as one of the favourites to become Australia's new head coach, former pacer Jason Gillespie on Tuesday said he is not interested in the top job and described Justin Langer’s departure as ‘heartbreaking’. (More Cricket News)

Langer, under whose guidance Australia won the T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes 2021-22 series 4-0, stepped down last Saturday after facing complaints from players about his coaching style for months.

Gillespie, who is South Australia's coach and also has the experience of guiding English county sides Sussex and Yorkshire, was touted as a potential replacement for Langer along with Trevor Bayliss, Ricky Ponting, Greg Shipperd and Michael Di Venuto.

“I am not putting myself up for any job. It's nice to be thought of in that way but it's certainly something I am not even thinking about entertaining,” Gillespie, who has taken 259 wickets in 71 Tests and 142 scalps in 97 ODIs, was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'.

Langer, who was handed the reins of Australian cricket after the infamous ball-tampering scandal in 2018, had been offered a short-term extension which he declined. “Everyone has been pretty disappointed with how it has all played out - pretty heartbreaking to see, to be honest,” the 46-year-old Gillespie said.

“But unfortunately, it is what it is. Justin has handled himself very well...the decision has been made and whatever decision they make, they make.

“But I think everyone is of the opinion that things probably could have been handled better. He is okay. He felt he had something to offer Australian cricket. Cricket Australia felt differently. So move on, that's part and parcel I suppose of being in professional sport and being a coach.”

Lavishing praise on Langer, Gillespie said: “Justin will go on and do wonderful things that we all know he can. He has done a fine job with Australian cricket the last four years and we all wish him really well because he will succeed in whatever he puts his mind to.”

Following Langer's departure, assistant coach Andrew McDonald has been appointed as the interim coach ahead of the tour of Pakistan next month and the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.