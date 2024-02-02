Japan take on Iran at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Saturday that promises to be high-intensity and high-profile game of the AFC Asian Cup 2023.
Japan Vs Iran, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Quarter-Finals
Japan will take on Iran in the quarter-final match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on Friday. Here are the live streaming, head-to-head records and other details of the JPN Vs IRN football knockout match
Iran won all three of their group matches and have found themselves in the knockout stages and will look to get the better of their Japanese counterparts.
Head-to-head
These two have met 18 times in previous clashes between the sides and have won six times over each other, while seeing six draws.
As far as AFC Asian Cup meetings are concerned, their last meeting in the 2019 tourney saw the Samurai Blue beat Iran 3-0 in the semis.
When will the Japan Vs Iran, AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarter-finals game be played?
The Japan Vs Iran quarter-final match will be played on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The match will kick off at 5 pm IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Japan Vs Iran, AFC Asian Cup 2023 game live?
The Sports18 TV channel will broadcast the Japan Vs Iran match live in India.
Where will the game be live-streamed?
The match will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.