Sports

US Open: Jannik Sinner Downs Jack Draper In SFs, To Fight Taylor Fritz For Title - In Pics

The top-ranked Jannik Sinner marched into the US Open 2024 final with a commanding win over Britain's Jack Draper in the semi-finals on Saturday (September 7). In the process, Sinner became the first Italian man to enter the title round at the New York Grand Slam. Sinner dug deep in an intense battle to earn a 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 victory. The 23-year-old will seek to improve his perfect 5-0 record in tour-level title matches in 2024 when he meets Taylor Fritz in the final.