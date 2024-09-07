Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after defeating Jack Draper, of Great Britain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, right greets Jack Draper, of Great Britain, after winning their semifinal match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jack Draper, of Great Britain, reacts in the second set against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles semifinal of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Jack Draper, of Great Britain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jack Draper, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after breaking the serve of Jack Draper, of Great Britain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Jack Draper, of Great Britain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jack Draper, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles semifinal of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, serves to Jack Draper, of Great Britain, during the men's singles semifinal of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jack Draper, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.