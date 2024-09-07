Sports

US Open: Jannik Sinner Downs Jack Draper In SFs, To Fight Taylor Fritz For Title - In Pics

The top-ranked Jannik Sinner marched into the US Open 2024 final with a commanding win over Britain's Jack Draper in the semi-finals on Saturday (September 7). In the process, Sinner became the first Italian man to enter the title round at the New York Grand Slam. Sinner dug deep in an intense battle to earn a 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 victory. The 23-year-old will seek to improve his perfect 5-0 record in tour-level title matches in 2024 when he meets Taylor Fritz in the final.

Jannik Sinner vs Jack Draper Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after defeating Jack Draper, of Great Britain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

1/9
Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner
Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, right greets Jack Draper, of Great Britain, after winning their semifinal match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/9
US Open 2024
US Open 2024 Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jack Draper, of Great Britain, reacts in the second set against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles semifinal of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/9
US Open Tennis 2024
US Open Tennis 2024 Photo: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Jack Draper, of Great Britain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/9
US Open Jannik Sinner vs Jack Draper
US Open Jannik Sinner vs Jack Draper Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Jack Draper, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/9
US Open Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner
US Open Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after breaking the serve of Jack Draper, of Great Britain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/9
US Open Tennis Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner
US Open Tennis Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Jack Draper, of Great Britain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/9
US Open Tennis Jannik Sinner vs Jack Draper
US Open Tennis Jannik Sinner vs Jack Draper Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Jack Draper, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles semifinal of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/9
US Open Tennis Championships Jannik Sinner vs Jack Draper
US Open Tennis Championships Jannik Sinner vs Jack Draper Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, serves to Jack Draper, of Great Britain, during the men's singles semifinal of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/9
US Open Tennis Championships Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner
US Open Tennis Championships Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Jack Draper, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

